Figment Popcorn Buckets Return to EPCOT

Disney World has quietly announced a restock of their popular Figment Popcorn Buckets at EPCOT. Several weeks after drawing hours-long lines and selling out in just a few days, Disney World has restocked their Figment Popcorn Buckets. Visitors to EPCOT can order the dragon-shaped popcorn bucket via the My Disney Experience app. When checking out, visitors will be directed to head to the World ShowPlace (located behind the American Pavilion) during an Arrival Window time. Disney employees have staged the World ShowPlace to act as a Figment popcorn bucket distribution center. While the popcorn bucket doesn’t come with rainbow-colored popcorn, Disney has instead provided purple and orange-colored popcorn in honor of EPCOT’s unofficial mascot. The Figment popcorn bucket still has its original $25 purchase price, with a limit of two per customer.

Disney debuted the Figment Popcorn Bucket as part of the International Festival of Arts, a limited time annual festival. The popcorn bucket was sold at only one location – the Pop Eats booth – and caused massive lines when it debuted last month. Some parkgoers waited 6 or more hours to get their popcorn bucket, with resellers putting extra buckets up on eBay for hundreds of dollars. The line for the Figment Popcorn Bucket literally stretched across the park at one point, causing unexpected chaos and congestion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Figment is a character that originally debuted at EPCOT back in 1982 and serves as an unofficial mascot for the theme park. The magical dragon appears in the Journey Into Imagination ride, which has received multiple updates over the course of the park’s history. While not as well-known as many Disney movie characters, Figment has a strong fan following due to its unique connection to the park. In fact, Figment’s exclusion in the second version of Journey Into Imagination led to Disney shutting down the ride and revamping it so that Figment played a much bigger role in the attraction, which remains open to this day. Figment has also appeared in two comics series published by Disney.

From photos posted from EPCOT on social media today, it appears that Disney World has a better grasp of the Figment Popcorn Bucket situation. Hopefully, we won’t see hours-long lines this time around as fans try to get one of these hotly anticipated pieces of paraphernalia.