Flash Star Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charge That Could Carry Up to 26 Years in Prison

The Flash star Ezra Miller has pled not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont, one of a number of scandals that threw a tabloid spotlight on the actor over the summer. The charge, which could carry up to 26 years in prison if Miller is convicted, centers around an alleged break-in in May. The residents at the Bennington County home allege that Miller stole alcohol, while Miller reportedly told police that they were borrowing cooking supplies while the owner was out. The Vermont address is near a property owned by Miller, and the Vermont Superior Court today instructed the actor to stay away from the neighbor who filed the charges.

Isaac Winokur accused Miller of entering his property without permission and taking three bottles of liquor from Winokur's pantry. Besides Winokur, Miller was also prohibited from interacting with another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, as conditions of their release (per Deadline).

Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady has not yet set a return date for the trial. Miller joined the court via video conference today, and said they understood when McDonald-Cady ordered that as condition of their release, they "can't have any contact with Isaac Winokur or Aiden Early, either by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media," and "can't abuse or harass them."

The original charging document, now seemingly unavailable online, read "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

After a long summer in which a number of very serious allegations were presented against Miller, the actor announced that they were suffering "complex mental issue," and had sought out treatment.

The actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, both stemming from the same incident. After being arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following a confrontation at a karaoke bar, Miller was bailed out, and then soon after, arrested again for second-degree assault. According to the victims in the second case, Miller had been staying with them while in Hawaii, and assaulted them after being bailed out of jail. They claimed at the time that Miller had also stolen some of their belongings as they left.

Not long after, the parents of a an 18-year-old Native American activist tried to file a protection order against Miller, alleging that the actor had been grooming their daughter for years. The young woman, whose name is Tokata Iron Eyes, disputes the characterization, and has said that Miller helped her escape a bad situation.

More on these cases as they develop.