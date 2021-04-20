Florida Woman Claims Security Video Caught Baby Dinosaur Running Through Her Yard

✖

Roughly 65.5 million years ago, dinosaurs ceased to roam the Earth thanks to something called the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction event. However, a Florida woman thinks that one of the prehistoric creatures may be alive and well and has been running across her yard -- and she's caught it on camera. In Palm Coast, Florida, Cristina Ryan says that her security camera captured footage of what appears to be a raptor-like creature running across her yard in the early hours of the morning.

"Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning wouldn't walk this way," Ryan told Orlando's FOX 35 News. "Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

While the idea of a small dinosaur being caught on camera running across someone's yard sounds a little bit on the crazy side, the footage tells a slightly different story. While the footage is a bit blurry and black and white, the video does, in fact, look like a small, dinosaur-like creature is running across the yard. Even people online aren't quite sure what it is. People commenting on the news outlet's Facebook post have suggested a number of possibilities including an iguana, a dog with some sort of fabric draped over it, a bearded dragon, and even a deer.

Even Universal Orlando Resort got in on things, though they weren't speculating about what kind of creature it was. Instead, they joked that it might actually be one of their raptors, replying to a story about the footage on Twitter with " ".

Even with all the guesses and Universal's joking Ryan, however, says she's sticking with the dinosaur explanation.

"Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs," Ryan said. "So, not sure? Lol. I'm sticking with raptor myself."

Now it's your turn to weigh in. What do you think is running through Ryan's yard? Is it a bird? Could it be an iguana? What are the odds that it's a baby raptor after all or do you think it’s a different dinosaur? Let us know your best guess about the mystery creature captured in the security camera footage in the comments below!