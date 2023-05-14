Food Recall Has The Last of Us Fans Ready to Board Up Their Houses

One recent food recall has The Last of Us fans ready to board up the windows and doors to their house. Thinking back to the events of the series, the infection spread throughout the world's flour supply and earlier this month, General Mills announced a voluntary recall of some of its Gold Medal flour products. Thankfully for those hoping to avoid an apocalypse, you appear to be in luck as the recall is for reasons other than a zombie outbreak.

In the recall posted on the website of the United States Food and Drug Administration, General Mills says it's recalling two-,five-, and 10-pound bags of both Gold Medal Unbleached and Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour due to concerns regarding Salmonella Infantis contamination.

According to the company, inspectors found the presence of Salmonella during routine sampling of its five-pound bag product. The recall includes two date codes in both kinds of the flour, including five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour and two- and five-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour. The dates on affected product are those with "better if used by" dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

"Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103," the company writes.

It adds, "Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control(CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantisis killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough."

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast includes breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The first season The Last of Us is now streaming in its entire on HBO Max. The Last of Pods is available where podcasts can be heard.