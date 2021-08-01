Limp Bizkit Singer Fred Durst Shocks Lollapalooza With Bizarre Appearance
Fred Durst is trending. The rapper-turned-filmmaker showed up to Lollapalooza with his band Limp Bizkit, and fans can't get enough of him — largely in part due to the artist's new look. Instead of his traditional shaved and ball cap combo, Durst showed up on stage at the Chicago festival with swooped grey hair and a handlebar mustache.
Suffice to say, those in-person and watching online via Hulu's live stream can't get enough, and Durst has now become a trending topic on Twitter.
Though most are surprised at his look Saturday, Durst himself revealed his new duds earlier this week on his Instagram account. He scrubbed every picture from his page except a selfie with his new hairdo and facial hair. All three pictures posted to his account since the big reveal include Durst wearing the same outfit he wore on-stage with Limp Bizkit, a pink shirt with gray slacks.
Old Man Durst
Watching the Lollapalooza livestream on Hulu. Limp Bizkit is now fronted by… old man Fred Durst pic.twitter.com/VHUILCJYe8— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 1, 2021
#Nostalgia
Want to feel old? This is Fred Durst now from Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/97XoNAMq7v— Josh Davidsburg 🎥 (@jdavidsburg) August 1, 2021
It's Been a Minute
I just legit fell off my couch. Ummmmm what happened to Fred Durst?? Holy moly! Haven’t seen Limp Bizkit in years. Wow! pic.twitter.com/ec0YgwsyqV— Tina BoBina (@tina_rva_) August 1, 2021
Look at Us
All of us seeing fred durst from limp bizkit at lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/ysTRY931iB— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) August 1, 2021
#LimpBizkit4Lyfe
Fred Durst’s new look >>>>>>>>>
Limp Bizkit for life pic.twitter.com/8DDfkX3cNW— Don Denver🇮🇹 (@MenaghinoTheDON) August 1, 2021
Law & Order: Bizkit
Fred Durst looks like a detective that let a case get the best of him. pic.twitter.com/8mUG2AsaP8— Jeremy (@jhoman29) August 1, 2021
Very Cool
“How many people are vaccinated?” Fred Durst asks before Limp Bizkit launches into “Rollin.” “Very cool. Very considerate!”— Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) August 1, 2021
Cover photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images