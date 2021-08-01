Limp Bizkit Singer Fred Durst Shocks Lollapalooza With Bizarre Appearance

Fred Durst is trending. The rapper-turned-filmmaker showed up to Lollapalooza with his band Limp Bizkit, and fans can't get enough of him — largely in part due to the artist's new look. Instead of his traditional shaved and ball cap combo, Durst showed up on stage at the Chicago festival with swooped grey hair and a handlebar mustache.

Suffice to say, those in-person and watching online via Hulu's live stream can't get enough, and Durst has now become a trending topic on Twitter.

Though most are surprised at his look Saturday, Durst himself revealed his new duds earlier this week on his Instagram account. He scrubbed every picture from his page except a selfie with his new hairdo and facial hair. All three pictures posted to his account since the big reveal include Durst wearing the same outfit he wore on-stage with Limp Bizkit, a pink shirt with gray slacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Durst (@freddurst)

