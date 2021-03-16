Friends, The Goonies, and More Get Specialty Ice Cream Flavors

✖

Super-premium ice cream brand Serendipity Brands recently announced a new partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, which centered on the release of four new pints inspired by fan-favorite TV series and movies. The first to be released is the Friends pint, Central Perk Almond Fudge, which are available at selects stores and online now. Additional releases coming later in 2021 include flavors inspired by The Goonies, which will also be available this month, Caddyshack, and A Christmas Story. The Friends-branded flavor will be a permanent addition to the Serendipity lineup, while the three movie-based pints will be limited edition runs.

The "Friends" Central Perk Almond Fudge pint features decadent chocolate covered almonds and fudge swirls to create a mouthwatering mocha almond fudge ice cream. Meanwhile, "The Goonies" Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooaad? pint includes chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge covered almonds. The two new pints join a decadent ice cream flavor lineup, including Serendipity's latest addition, courtesy of newly minted owner and investor Selena Gomez — Cookies & Cream Remix. Other classics include Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie, Strawberry Fields Sundae and many more.

"Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for! Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop," said Sal Pesce, president and COO of Serendipity Brands.

Per a press release from Serendipity Brands, all flavors will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 in local supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the country and online at the company's website.