Frankford Candy Launches New Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Bites

✖

It's been a big year for Post's Pebbles cereal. With 2021 marking its 50th anniversary year there have been a number of launches giving fans new and delicious ways to enjoy the beloved breakfast staple. There's been Birthday Cake Pebbles, Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Coffee Creamers from International Delight, Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps snacks, and even ice cream in the flavors of the two iconic cereals. Now, Pebbles fans have another new way to enjoy their favorite cereal with new, bite-size candy. Frankford Candy is launching new Fruity Pebbles Bites and Cocoa Pebbles Bites.

Fruity Pebbles Bites are half-inch balls of creamy white candy mixed with real Fruity Pebbles cereal pieces. Cocoa Pebbles Bites are half-inch balls of cocoa-flavored milk chocolate mixed with real Cocoa Pebbles cereal pieces. The new Pebbles Bites come in a 10-ounce package designed to look like a cereal box and are available exclusively at Five Below stores nationwide. The treats are available beginning this month. Pebbles fans go to FiveBelow.com to find a store near them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankford Candy (@frankford_candy)

“Consumers are looking for products that offer them a way to keep sweet treats on hand but in smaller sizes that allow them to indulge in moderation,” said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “We developed our new Pebbles Bites to give fans another way to enjoy their favorite cereal in a bite-sized candy form that is ideal for a quick snack or treat.”

Pebbles cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

Will you be checking out the new Pebbles Bites candy? Let us know in the comments!