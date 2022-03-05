Game of Thrones Actor John Stahl Dies at 68

John Stahl, the actor who played Rickard Kartsark on Game of Thrones, has died. His agent confirmed that the Scottish actor died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2nd, though they did not specify the cause of death. Stahl was 68 years old. He appeared in Game of Thrones‘ second and third seasons, taking over the Rickard Karstark role from season one’s Steven Blount. He spent many significant scenes opposite Richard Madden as Robb Stark ahead of the betrayal at the Red Wedding, with Robb’s execution of Lord Karstark setting the remaining members of the lord’s house against the Starks.

Before joining HBO’s fantasy drama, Stahl was best known for playing Tom ‘Inverdarroch’ Kerr in the Scottish soap opera Take the High Road. Stahl played the role from 1982 until the series ended in 2003.

In their statement, Stahl’s agent described him as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre.” They also said that “He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”

Stahl had a 30-year career, studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. He appeared in many Scottish stage productions and worked with The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre in London. One of his more recent television appearances was on the series Being Human.

https://twitter.com/NTSonline/status/1499791781944303625

As he was a fixture of Scottish theater, the National Theatre of Scotland tweeted out a remembrance of Stahl. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl. We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Scottish screenwriter Peter May took to Twitter to share thoughts of Stahl. “Terribly sad to hear that my old friend, John Stahl, has passed. I wrote so many scenes for the character of Inverdarroch that he portrayed in “Take The High Road. Only recently attended his online wedding. Saw him last in Adelaide Australia for a fun reunion. RIP John.”

Writer Ian Rankin also remembered Stahl. He writes, “Sad and shocking news. He was a terrifying and charismatic Cafferty in my play Long Shadows. I’d so hoped to work with him again…”

Playwright David Greig wrote, “I’m so sad to hear of the death of John Stahl: a truly great actor and beloved company member on so many Scottish shows including Winter’s Tale at The Lyceum, The James Plays, Gagarin Way & my own play, The Architect. Scottish theatre will miss him. Love to his family & friends.”