Yoplait Introduces New Skittles Yogurt

Candy lovers, get excited. Yoplait is introducing new, Skittles yogurt, bringing together the flavors of the popular candy and the snacktime staple of yogurt for a treat that offers a delicious snack offering. The launch of Yoplait's Skittles yogurt is just a part of two limited-edition and two permanent yogurt offerings from parent company General Mills this summer, including a mystery flavor of Go-GURT, new Yoplait Power, and Oui Layered Dessert Strawberry Cheesecake with Chocolate Crust.

According to General Mills, the Yoplait Skittles yogurt is a limited-edition offering that is designed to taste like the candy consumers know and love with the goodness of Yoplait yogurt. The flavor will be available for a limited time beginning in June with a suggested retail price of $0.68 for a 6oz cup.

(Photo: General Mills)

As for the other additions, Go-GURT Mystery will also be available for a limited time starting in June and features four mystery flavors in 8 count and 16 count packs. Players can visit Go-GurtMystery.com for a chance to win various prizes, including swag, tech, and gift cards instantly. Guessing the mystery flavor gets customers a chance to win the grand prize of $5000. Yoplait Power will be a permanent brand offering available starting in July and Oui Layered Dessert Strawberry Cheesecake with Chocolate Crust will also be a permanent item, available first in select retailers starting in June before rolling out nationwide.

Yoplait's Skittles yogurt is just the latest fun yogurt offering from the brand. Earlier this year, Yoplait announced that Trix yogurt was making a comeback. Trix Yogurt was a fan favorite for years during its original release and fans had been asking General Mills to bring it back since it left store shelves in 2016.

What do you think about the launch of Yoplait's Skittles yogurt? Will you be giving it a try? What is your favorite fun yogurt flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.