Glowing UFO Caught on Camera Right Before It “Just Disappears”

Since the pandemic started last year, UFO sightings have been at an all-time high and it doesn’t look like they’re letting up just quite yet. The latest sighting taking the internet by storm is a sighting in Glasgow, Scotland where a pair of college students spotted an unidentified flying object they say was hovering in the night sky for roughly an hour before disappearing without a trace.

Robert Hampson shared his video with Glasgow Live this week, which turned out to be a short clip he recorded earlier this month. According to Hampson, he stepped outside for some fresh air when he spotted the object, which he compared to a “portal” or “UFO.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Me and my friend were outside last night and caught an unexplainable object floating in the sky in Glasgow,” the college student told the paper. “It happened at my friend’s house in the Merchant City. We basically went out for some fresh air and we seen something really bright in the sky. We started to record it and take pictures of it and it looked like some sort of portal of a UFO.”

That’s when he said they watched it hover for “about an hour” before it “just disappeared.” You can see Hampson’s video here.

This sighting comes weeks after the United States intelligence community released a report suggesting it had found no proof UAP — unidentified aerial phenomena — were not of this planet.

“UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security. Safety concerns primarily center on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain,” the report, released in June, says. “UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology.”

“It has become increasingly clear that unidentified aerial phenomena are not a rare occurrence and our government needs a unified way to gather, analyze, and contextualize these reports,” Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a statement shortly after the report’s release. Schiff chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.