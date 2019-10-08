These Are The Best Golden Girls Costumes You Could Ever Wish For

It’s October. That means it’s time for pumpkins, all things pumpkin spice, and perhaps the most exciting thing, Halloween. With the trick or treat holiday right around the corner, Halloween costumes of all kinds are showing up in stores. Some are what you’d expect them to be, fun takes on our favorite superheroes or the always classic versions of vampires, witches, mummies, and ghosts. Some are some interesting and questionably “sexy” takes on popular culture characters and figures. And then there’s what might be the absolute best Halloween costumes ever and by that we mean some amazing The Golden Girls costumes.

That’s right, this year Target has some pretty amazing costumes so you and your friends can dress up as each of the Golden Girls, Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). As shared by Best Products, the costumes are made by Toynk and include the dress and jewelry for the characters — Sophia’s costume also comes with glasses but not her purse. To finish the look, you’ll need to add a wig separately. The costumes cost less than $70 and come in a range of sizes from small to extra-large.

Now, before you go to Target eagerly looking for the costumes, keep in mind that the costumes are currently sold out, but it is possible that they could be restocked before Halloween. Some components of the costumes have appeared on eBay for reasonable prices — specifically the official Sophia wig — as well. The idea that The Golden Girls Halloween costumes would sell out so fast really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, though. Last year, Funko’s POP inspired cereal box featuring The Golden Girls sold out quickly after release and popped up on eBay for some pretty high prices. If the Target costumes do not restock before Halloween, it’s possible we’ll see more of the costumes and components to them showing up on eBay for top dollar.

If you want to dress up as your favorite Golden Girl for Halloween, though, not all hope is lost. There appear to be a lot of options for Golden Girls-style looks available out there so you should be able to put your own spin on the iconic ladies.

What do you think about The Golden Girls Halloween costumes? Let us know in the comments below.