The House From The Golden Girls Is Now for Sale

Golden Girls fans, your time has come. If you've ever had the dream of living in the house that Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Dorothy (Bea Arthur), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) called home -- or at least the house that served as the exterior for said home -- the house has just hit the market. Located in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, the little piece of television history has been listed for sale at $2.999 million.

According to Deadline, the house is being sold as part of an estate sale after the death of its original owners, but any fans who are taking a look at the budget right now to see if they can swing the iconic abode might want to keep in mind that the four bedroom house doesn't look like the Golden Girls home on the inside. The mid-century modern home was actually only used for exterior establishing shots. The original owners' son James C. Barry told the Wall Street Journal (via The Wrap) that the house was chosen because of the exotic plants his father had installed on the property, creating a look that was more consistent with The Golden Girls' Miami setting. The home's interior was never shown on the show.

Following the first season of the series, an exact replica of the home was built by Disney's Hollywood Studios for additional shoots.

That said, the house's real interior is by no means a disappointment. The 3000-square-foot home features a wraparound porch, beamed ceilings, fireplace, oak floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a Japanese style interior. Rachelle Rosten from Douglas Elliman is the property's listing agent.

The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992 on NBC with a total of 180 half-hour episodes which followed the lives of four older female friends living in Miami. The series, which is considered one of the best television series of all time, spawned three spin-offs: Empty Nest which followed a neighbor of The Golden Girls' characters whose adult daughters move back home with him after the death of his wife, Nurses which spun off from Empty Nest, and The Golden Palace, a short-lived continuation of The Golden Girls which ran for a single season on CBS and saw Sophia, Rose, and Blanche invest in a Miami hotel.

