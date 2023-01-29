Rare Green Comet to Be Visible This Week

In one of the more unique cosmic events of the year, stargazers will soon be able to see a rare green comet streak across the night sky. Last seen over 50,000 years ago, Comet C/2022 E3 will come closest to Earth in the twilight hours of February 2nd. Late Wednesday night into Thursday is the best time to see it, experts say, as its green streak passes between our planet and Mars.

"This comet isn't expected to be quite the spectacle that Comet NEOWISE was back in 2020. But it's still an awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system," NASA said on a page dedicated to the comet.

Those in the Northern Hemisphere should be able to see the comment, though experts suggest a telescope or pair of binoculars for the best glimpse at it. As with most other stargazing activities, officials suggest the following steps for prime viewing experience:

Stay away from city lights

View on a cloudless day

Look up around dusk while the moon is still dim

Try looking to the northwest for the green glow

"Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies," NASA added.

Astronomers believe the comet is thought to be around one mile across with its tails extended millions of miles across the night sky. It's traveling through the stars around 128,500 miles per hour.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.