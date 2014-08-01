Disney World Reveals First Footage of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride

The beloved characters of Guardians of the Galaxy are making their way to Walt Disney World next year. Over in Disneyland, the popular Tower of Terror ride was turned into an attraction called Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout last year, putting the Marvel characters front-and-center in their own attraction. Florida's Walt Disney World will be giving the heroes the same treatment next year with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot.

Cosmic Rewind is set to open in 2021, and Disney World has now revealed the first footage of the ride in action. It's just test footage, and the world around the attraction hasn't been filled out, but it shows how the ride itself operates. This "Omnicoaster" is the first of its kind, which allows guests to be rotated 360 degrees, all while moving at higher speeds. You can check out the video above!

Think about how a ride like The Haunted Mansion works. You car is turned all different directions to ensure that you see specific parts of the story. That "Omnimover" technology is what will make Cosmic Rewind so unique, because it's never been applied to a coaster before.

Like the Mission Breakout ride in Disneyland, Cosmic Rewind will feature the popular characters from Guardians of the Galaxy as a part of the attraction. Their stories will be worked into the story that is told on the ride.

"The Guardians characters are awesome," Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen told ComicBook.com last year. "They're fun, they're irreverent, they've got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We've talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We've got lots of International Pavilions, but we're going galactic with this addition. And we're introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up."

At this time, there's no official launch date for the new Cosmic Rewind ride, though it is expected to arrive at Epcot sometime in 2021.

Are you looking forward to checking out the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot next year? Let us know in the comments!