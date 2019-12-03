Star Wars: Guy Fieri Just Made the Perfect Baby Yoda Meme

What do you get when you combine Guy Fieri and Baby Yoda? The most memeable content in the whole darn galaxy, of course. The Mayor of Flavortown took to Twitter Monday afternoon to share his take on Baby Yoda, something that includes his iconic frosted tips and goatee. To top it all off, this mashup of the characters even includes the backward sunglasses look — no doubt, a new milestone in the world of digital media content.

Guy Fieri, I am. For America’s greatest Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives I look. pic.twitter.com/tYb5zYvrFs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 2, 2019

Fieri and his team have produced nothing but one legendary meme after another as of late, from fancasting himself as Ursula in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid remake to unveiling his desires to become a playable skin in Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Since appearing in the closing moments of The Mandalorian “Chapter One,” Baby Yoda has become an instant cultural sensation, becoming one of the most memed characters of the year. We still don’t technically know Baby Yoda’s real name — or the name of his species, for that matter — and that’s something that might not change anytime soon. The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni admitted last month he and his team on the show plan on keeping the character’s backstory a mystery for quite a while.

“It’s exciting but I think there’s a lot of responsibility around it. I mean one of the reasons that I really got interested in this story that Jon as pitched was the subject of this child, and just knowing George (Lucas) and how important the character of Yoda is to him I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea. I think we still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don’t want to go around answering things and making him less special but let’s tell a story that’s interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy.”

