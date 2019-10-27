Halloween 2020: WWE Superstar Finn Balor Channels Spirited Away for Costume

✖

If there's one WWE Superstar who knows a thing or two about looking spooky, it's Finn Balor, and this year he and wife Veronica Rodriguez channeled the Studio Ghibli classic Spirited Away for their Halloween costumes this year. When Finn Balor was early on the rise in his time in WWE NXT (and later Raw and SmackDown), he would take on his biggest matches in disguise. Tapping into a whole new entity within himself, Balor would become a "demon" that brought a more horror laced edge to his work in those major matches.

But now as Balor sits on top of WWE NXT as champion, he has taken on a whole new attitude that is far and removed from the spooky demon self he channeled before. Thankfully the Halloween holiday has provided a new opportunity to channel a new entity as he and his wife have surprised both anime and WWE fans alike with their Spirited Away costumes for the spooky night. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween from Chihiro & No Face A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Oct 31, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT

Taking on Chihiro and the mysterious No Face spirit from the Studio Ghibli classic animated film, Balor's family portrait is a great shout out to the spookier side of the anime world! If you wanted to jump into the world of Studio Ghibli, then Spirited Away is definitely a good starting point as it is recognized as one of the most popular and influential anime films of all time. There's an easier way to do so as well as Spirited Away (along with a huge selection of Studio Ghibli's films) is now streaming with HBO Max.

They describe it as such, "Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time."

What do you think of Balor's Halloween costume? Where does Spirited Away rank among your favorite Studio Ghibli films? Where does it rank among your favorite anime films overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!