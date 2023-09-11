Brach's Introduces New Fall Festival Candy Corn

With it finally being fall — and with Halloween just around the corner — this time of year is full of the return of seasonal food and drink favorites. And while all things pumpkin spice tend to be a major returning favorite as the weather starts to chill, this time of year is also a big one for fans of candy corn. That's right, fall is candy corn season and this year, Brach's has a brand-new flavor for candy corn fans to enjoy — as well as a new Candy Corn Club so it can be candy corn season any time of year for fans of the sweet treat.

Brach's recently announced their new Fall Festival Candy Corn variety just in time for fall festivals and fairs. The new offering features six new flavors of candy corn: Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, Lemonade Shake-up, Strawberry Funnel Cake, and Lemon-Lime Snowcone. According to the brand, the new flavors offer a twist on classic fall favorites. The new flavor is available at major retailers nationwide this fall.

Also announced recently is the Candy Corn Club. The new club is designed to give candy corn fans access to the treat year-round as well as candy corn inspired merch. The club is an exclusive one, however, and only 100 participants will be selected in October to win free access to the club. All fans have to do is go to BrachsCandyCornClub.com through September 30th to enter.

"At Brach's, we know candy corn has a passionate following of people who can't wait for its return to store shelves each fall," said Chad Womack, Director of Brach's Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "In fact, a recent survey* conducted by Brach's revealed that nearly half of Americans agree they enjoy decorating (49%) or baking (42%) with candy corn to celebrate the fall season. The Brach's Candy Corn Club gives superfans an exclusive and exciting chance to make moments sweeter with candy corn not only this fall, but all year long."

Brach's Has Previously Released Other Innovative Candy Corn Flavors

While Fall Festival Candy Corn is Brach's newest flavor, the brand is no stranger to introducing other, innovative varieties. For the past several years, Brach's has released a Thanksgiving-themed flavor offering featuring candy corn inspired by turkey dinner. The brand has also released some more interesting flavors, including Tailgate Candy Corn, which featured the flavors Fruit Punch, Vanilla Ice Cream, Popcorn, Hot Dot, and Hamburger. In a statement, Brach's described the mix as being perfect for football season — but also enjoyable year-round as well.

"The Tailgate Candy Corn flavor profile lends itself to an early-fall timeframe, perfect for football season, but with flavors like Hot Dog and Vanilla Ice Cream, why not bring them out at your next summer BBQ?!" the statement reads.

Will you be trying out the new Fall Festival Candy Corn? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.