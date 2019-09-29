Taco Bell’s Official Halloween Costumes Are Too Perfect

We’re a little over a month out from Halloween, meaning that you still have plenty of time to get your costume of choice ready. If you can’t find a fictional character or spooky monster that suits your fancy, Taco Bell (yes, Taco Bell) has a new series of costumes that will surely make you turn heads. The restaurant chain recently debuted a line of official Halloween costumes, which are inspired by different aspects of their fan-favorite menu. The costumes include dress and tunic versions of all of Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets, giving you a chance to represent either hot, fire, verde, or diablo. Each ensemble retails for $39.99.

(Hey, given the fact that this year has already brought “Sexy Mister Rogers” and “Sexy Bob Ross” costumes, “Sexy Hot Sauce Packet” feels like a natural next step.)

If you’d prefer something a little less spicy, the collection also includes a Cheesy Gordita Crunch tunic, which lets you embody one of Taco Bell’s most unique menu items for $44.99. For pint-sized Taco Bell fans, there’s also a 7-Layer Burrito Baby Bunting, which is just as adorable as it sounds. That ensemble retails for $24.99.

Granted, fans have relied on Taco Bell for Halloween inspiration for years, with quite a lot of people creating their own DIY versions of the sauce packet attire. Still, this gives those who might not be as crafty a chance to celebrate Taco Bell’s unique aesthetic.

This Taco Bell-themed Halloween collection, which you can shop here, is the latest official merchandise that the company has made a reality. The Taco Bell “Taco Shop” has offered fans everything from clothing and accessories to wedding and party attire.

