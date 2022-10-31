Expect to see lots of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in your neighborhood this Halloween. Marvel's wall-crawler is the second-most popular Halloween costume of 2022, according to Google Trends' Frightgeist search tool, which has revealed the top costumes this year nationwide. Spider-Man is celebrating his 60th anniversary in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man and coming off the release of last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed nearly $2 billion since the Sony and Marvel Studios blockbuster hit theaters in December 2021. (The hit film recently released an extended cut with even more Spidey action from the Spider-Men trio of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.)

According to Frightgeist, the most searched-for Halloween costumes include classics like witches and dinosaurs alongside iconic pop culture IPs like Netflix's Stranger Things and DC's Harley Quinn.

What Is the Most Popular Halloween Costume of 2022?

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Celebrity Halloween Costumes



Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume this year is Mystique from Marvel's X-Men, proving to be a trend as the famous vie for best celebrity Halloween costume of 2022. Nope star Keke Palmer's viral Rogue cosplay was a hit on Instagram, and Chloe x Halle singer Chlöe's Storm costume took the Internet by, well, storm. More popular celebrity Halloween costumes this year include Diddy's Joker costume, Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy, and Paris Hilton's Sailor Moon cosplay.

Whether you're going as Peter Parker, the Miles Morales Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir, or Spider-Man 2099 — all popular picks this year — check out Halloween looks from across the Spider-Verse in the tweets below.