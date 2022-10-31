Spider-Man Among Most Popular Costumes for Halloween 2022
Expect to see lots of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in your neighborhood this Halloween. Marvel's wall-crawler is the second-most popular Halloween costume of 2022, according to Google Trends' Frightgeist search tool, which has revealed the top costumes this year nationwide. Spider-Man is celebrating his 60th anniversary in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man and coming off the release of last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed nearly $2 billion since the Sony and Marvel Studios blockbuster hit theaters in December 2021. (The hit film recently released an extended cut with even more Spidey action from the Spider-Men trio of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.)
According to Frightgeist, the most searched-for Halloween costumes include classics like witches and dinosaurs alongside iconic pop culture IPs like Netflix's Stranger Things and DC's Harley Quinn.
What Is the Most Popular Halloween Costume of 2022?
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Stranger Things
- Fairy
- Pirate
- Rabbit
- Cheerleader
- Cowboy
- Harley Quinn
Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume this year is Mystique from Marvel's X-Men, proving to be a trend as the famous vie for best celebrity Halloween costume of 2022. Nope star Keke Palmer's viral Rogue cosplay was a hit on Instagram, and Chloe x Halle singer Chlöe's Storm costume took the Internet by, well, storm. More popular celebrity Halloween costumes this year include Diddy's Joker costume, Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy, and Paris Hilton's Sailor Moon cosplay.
Whether you're going as Peter Parker, the Miles Morales Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir, or Spider-Man 2099 — all popular picks this year — check out Halloween looks from across the Spider-Verse in the tweets below.
From @StedfastP
Happy Halloween 🎃👻 Folks in Celebration of 20 years of Spider-Man! 🕷 @SpiderMan @SpiderManMovie @SpiderVerse @Marvel @StedfastP #Halloween #HappyHalloween #SpiderMan @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/OiEMlXtgK2— StedfastProductions (@StedfastP) October 31, 2022
From @JPtheFunatic
My nephews’ Halloween costumes are fire 🔥👌👏 🕷 🐆 #Halloween #SpiderMan #BlackPanther #Marvel pic.twitter.com/gYuyTKZjpS— jp (@JPtheFunatic) October 27, 2022
From @Mighty_Mike777
MJ as Spider-Man Miles Morales— 🌴 Milli Mike 🌴 (@Mighty_Mike777) October 31, 2022
💪🏾😤 🕷🔥🔥🔥 #Halloween #SpiderMan #MilesMorales pic.twitter.com/tbvNniEMm9
From @Wilberpardy
Sooooo happy with my scarlet spider costume for Halloween!! #scarletspider #SpiderMan #halloween #cosplay pic.twitter.com/rKX2VDKMos— Scarlet Spider Simp (@Wilberpardy) October 27, 2022
From @TheBarzul
Le gamin remporte largement le concours du costume le plus cool d'Halloween 2022 en tant que Doctor Octopus !— TheBarzul (@TheBarzul) October 27, 2022
C'est sa maman qui lui a fait, vraiment énorme #Spiderman #Marvel #DoctorOctupus
@.billygrumples sur Reddit pic.twitter.com/I7S2nFrL9W
From @IkasuTaiki
A little peek at my Halloween costume. Mask 3Dprinted with https://t.co/IyqKeTNKan filaments. 3D file is free on https://t.co/tCY0A6MN1a . #cosplay #SpiderMan #costume #Halloween #Marvel #greengoblin #3Dprinting pic.twitter.com/Nemxtqemin— Taiki Ikasu (@IkasuTaiki) October 25, 2022
From @JorgeGomez_a
Spooky season 🕸️🕷️ #Halloween #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/EROn976qeq— Jorge Alberto Gomez (@JorgeGomez_a) October 30, 2022
From @vaaalpaaalll
happy Halloween 🎃 #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/TbxNgMd6u6— valeria🌻🖤 (@vaaalpaaalll) October 30, 2022
From @Sketch_Devil
First costume how did I do #cosplay #scarletspider #SpiderMan #holloween pic.twitter.com/tbzZjSqdPL— Sketch_Devil (@Sketch_Devil) October 24, 2022
From @thec_turtle
Happy Halloween Everyone!! 🎃👻#Cosplay #cosplayers #CosplayMania2022 #TheCTurtle #TCTCosplay #GreenGoblin #SpiderMan #NWH #SpiderManNWH #TheCTurtleOfficial pic.twitter.com/0srw7LSl0m— TheC Turtle (@thec_turtle) October 31, 2022
From @kevnyan
he already had a power ranger costume for this year but he loves Spider-Man 2099 so I had to buy it for him haha. pic.twitter.com/fG4pCcTZZE— kevnyan (@kevnyan) October 26, 2022
From @raehanbobby
HAPPY HALLOWEEN at school‼️ Love the kids outfits this year: Spider-Man Noir and Wednesday Addams. 🙌🏽👏🏾🤓👻
It’s also a clue to our family group costume tonight. 😉 🎃💀
Any guesses? #Halloween #halloweencostume #parenting #wednesdayadams #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/Yh77bq1CUC— 🟣 Bobby Umar | Keynote Speaker (@raehanbobby) October 31, 2022
From @Elaine_230
Happy Halloween everyone from #Spiderman 🎃🕸🕷🎃 pic.twitter.com/cPASGFROWK— Elaine Stewart (@Elaine_230) October 31, 2022
From @Niko_Kubrick
Feliz Halloween plebs. #marvelzombies #MarvelStudios #SpiderMan #Halloween pic.twitter.com/QgZjk9Zl4x— Niko 😎👌 (@Niko_Kubrick) October 30, 2022
From @Steven_Hitter
I’m taking you in 🕸️— Steve-O (@Steven_Hitter) October 30, 2022
#Spiderman #Halloween pic.twitter.com/l9fuFUXMpr
From @Paris_LawLess
#family #SpiderMan #spiderverse #spidergirl #spidermancosplay #Marvel #SpiderManNoWayHome #Halloween #cosplay #superhero pic.twitter.com/FJ5pxOSPbm— Paris LawLess (@Paris_LawLess) October 22, 2022