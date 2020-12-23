Happy Festivus! Seinfeld Fans Celebrate December 23
Soon people all over the world will be celebrating Christmas Day - but until then, there is a Festivus, for the rest of us! The famous fictional holiday that Seinfeld started is still going strong in real life, as today, December 23rd has brought Festivus back into the trending topics of social media. If you scroll below, you can get a small glimpse of all the fun (and funny) ways that people are celebrating Festivus today. If you want to see where the myth began: watch Seinfeld season 9 episode 10, "The Strike" which is currently streaming on Hulu.
And a happy Airing of Grievance to you all, as Festivus 2020 is certainly full of them!
The Only Celebration for 2020
Celebrate #Festivus with the enthusiasm only 2020 could inspire.😒😖 -E pic.twitter.com/2s9LcEt8PT— Betty (@MeyersEA1) December 23, 2020
We love the holidays. We would also totally understand anyone wanting to turn to Festivus in these times.prevnext
Something to Be Merry About
Happy Festivus!!! pic.twitter.com/T3e4ylYpl9— Samuel Lam (@SamuelYLam) December 23, 2020
Happy Festivus!prevnext
No Well Wishes In Festivus
#HappyFestivus is an oxymoron. I have a lot of problems with you people. -E #Festivus https://t.co/HfMY5khFJK— Betty (@MeyersEA1) December 23, 2020
All this celebration goes against the point. That time and effort could be put to use on airing grievances!prevnext
If Ever There Was A Year...
If there was ever a year for festivus it’s this year… pic.twitter.com/NVOtluJV8b— Dakota Hurt (@D_TruthHurt) December 23, 2020
After a year spent locked down together, this may be the only holiday worth indulging in.prevnext
The Office Festivus Special
Haha.. I’m done with patients for the day. I told my doc happy festivus and she was like I’m going to get a pole🤣🤣— 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 (@LadyWardog) December 23, 2020
Festivus is helping empty workplaces all over the world find a little humor.prevnext
Immortal Ugly Sweater
The legend lives on... pic.twitter.com/XukDBlUZM8— KC (@SwissKev) December 23, 2020
What better way to honor the occasion AND freely advertise why you're yelling at people?prevnext
The Only One That Counts
Happy Festivus, my friends. I wish you health, success and happiness. But...I got a lotta problems with you people. 💝 pic.twitter.com/zgShg1y75V— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020
Frank Costanza actor Jerry Stiller is no longer with us (RIP), so this is the most important endorsement we get today.prevnext
RIP Jerry
...and now you're going to hear about it!!!— Mary J Hart (@MaryJHart1) December 23, 2020
RIP, Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/5wM7iFS30b
The legacy of your work still shines through in the darkest of times, Mr. Stiller. Rest In Power.prev