Happy Festivus! Seinfeld Fans Celebrate December 23

By Kofi Outlaw

Soon people all over the world will be celebrating Christmas Day - but until then, there is a Festivus, for the rest of us! The famous fictional holiday that Seinfeld started is still going strong in real life, as today, December 23rd has brought Festivus back into the trending topics of social media. If you scroll below, you can get a small glimpse of all the fun (and funny) ways that people are celebrating Festivus today. If you want to see where the myth began: watch Seinfeld season 9 episode 10, "The Strike" which is currently streaming on Hulu.

And a happy Airing of Grievance to you all, as Festivus 2020 is certainly full of them!

The Only Celebration for 2020

We love the holidays. We would also totally understand anyone wanting to turn to Festivus in these times. 

Something to Be Merry About

Happy Festivus! 

No Well Wishes In Festivus

All this celebration goes against the point. That time and effort could be put to use on airing grievances! 

If Ever There Was A Year...

After a year spent locked down together, this may be the only holiday worth indulging in. 

The Office Festivus Special

Festivus is helping empty workplaces all over the world find a little humor. 

Immortal Ugly Sweater

What better way to honor the occasion AND freely advertise why you're yelling at people? 

The Only One That Counts

Frank Costanza actor Jerry Stiller is no longer with us (RIP), so this is the most important endorsement we get today. 

RIP Jerry

The legacy of your work still shines through in the darkest of times, Mr. Stiller. Rest In Power. 

