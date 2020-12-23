Happy Festivus! Seinfeld Fans Celebrate December 23

Soon people all over the world will be celebrating Christmas Day - but until then, there is a Festivus, for the rest of us! The famous fictional holiday that Seinfeld started is still going strong in real life, as today, December 23rd has brought Festivus back into the trending topics of social media. If you scroll below, you can get a small glimpse of all the fun (and funny) ways that people are celebrating Festivus today. If you want to see where the myth began: watch Seinfeld season 9 episode 10, "The Strike" which is currently streaming on Hulu.

And a happy Airing of Grievance to you all, as Festivus 2020 is certainly full of them!