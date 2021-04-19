Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Team Up With The Shoe Surgeon to Debut Angus Kicks

✖

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are teaming up with The Shoe Surgeon Dominic Ciambrone to give a little "kick" to the launch of the restaurant's Steakhouse Angus Thickburger. Carl's Jr and Hardee's have joined forces with The Shoe Surgeon to release original Angus Kicks, the first-ever burger-inspired shoes from The Shoe Surgeon. These special shoes feature original designs inspired by the flavor of the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger, a menu favorite returning to Carl's Jr. and making its debut at Hardee's.

"We're excited to bring back the decadent and luxurious Steakhouse Angus Thickburger to our Carl's Jr. fans and introduce it for the first time at Hardee's with a one-of-a-kind partnership with The Shoe Surgeon," Patty Trevino, SVP, Marketing of CKE Restaurants, Inc. said. "As we continue to offer impossible-to-ignore culinary innovations for our guests, partnering with The Shoe Surgeon is a natural fit to bring the burger to life with head-turning original kicks."

As you can see in the image below, the Original Angus Kicks are custom-made and include an exclusive pair each for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. Each pair feature a chunky sole on a trainer-inspired silhouette, the Happy Star logo fans of the restaurants know and love, as well as texture and material combinations unique to each brand. The sneakers also have a secret stash pocket located in the tongue tag perfect for storing important things like ketchup packets and "shoegredients".

(Photo: Carl's Jr/Hardee's)

"I grew up on Carl's Jr., so working with these brands on our first-ever burger collaboration brought me back to my childhood," Ciambrone said in a statement. "I had a lot of fun drawing inspiration from the upgraded Steakhouse Angus Thickburger for these shoes. We added really unique touches to each design like the tongue tag featuring a secret stash pocket for money or a ketchup packet, which I think burger and sneaker enthusiasts alike will enjoy."

If these kicks sound as irresistible as the burger that inspired them, then this is what you need to know. While you can purchase a Steakhouse Angus Thickburger at Carl's Jr. or Hardee's, the Original Angus Kicks aren't available in stores. Instead, fans can enter for a chance to win the Angus Kicks by purchasing unlimited raffle tickets for $10 on www.TheSurgeon.com between April 19th and April 23rd. Raffle proceeds will be donated to Stars for Heroes, Carl's Jr., and Hardee's annual fundraising campaign to benefit military-focused organizations.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fans will also have another chance to win custom swag of a different sort with the Angus Luxury Collection. That collection, which consists of a 14k Gold "Saucy" Necklace and "Thickburger" Bomber Jacket created by designers L'Oliphant and ZZ will be available April 26th through 29th at www.AngusLuxuryCollection.com. Customers can share a recent receipt to enter for a chance to win one of the collection pieces.

As for the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger, it returned to Carl's Jr. and made its Hardee's debut this month and features a hand-seasoned 100 percent all-beef Angus patty topped with A1 Sauce, two bacon strips, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and mayo all on a premium bun. Price starts at $6.49 plus tax, though pricing and participation may vary.

Are you excited for the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger? Will you try to win a pair of the Angus Kicks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!