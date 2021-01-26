Hardee's and Carl's Jr. Launches a New "Fiery" Food Line

✖

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are taking it up a notch. Monday morning, the brands announced they're introducing a spice-fueled Fiery line with a handful of new products for heat fiends everywhere. Anchoring the line-up is the Fiery Famous Star Burger, the fast-food joints' iconic burger, now complete with a new habanero ranch sauce and pickled jalapenos.

The new Fiery line also includes a Beyond Fiery Famous Star Burger, the aforementioned set-up but a plant-based patty swapped out for the typical beef hamburger. It also includes a basket of Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, which comes with the new habanero ranch sauce.

A zesty twist on a charbroiled classic. Try our new Fiery Famous Star 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zucHRzbWit — Hardees (@Hardees) January 25, 2021

A Single Fiery Famous burger starts at $4.39 plus tax, while an upgraded Double Fiery Famous burger can be picked up at $6.39 with tax. The Beyond variation is $6.99, and all pricing is subject to change based on location.

"The new Fiery Famous Star features Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s signature charbroiled all-beef patty ignited with the new Fiery Sauce, and finished with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos, sliced onions, tomatoes, and lettuce on a toasted seeded bun," a release from the company says. "Playing into the trend of all-things spicy, the two brands have released a new Fiery platform, featuring the Fiery Famous Star Burger, the plant-based Beyond Fiery Famous Star Burger and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Fiery Sauce, bringing a new Habanero Ranch flavor to these iconic offerings. The new platform satisfies fans’ ultimate cravings as the newest way to 'Feed Your Happy.'"

In support of the new items, the brands are also hosting a virtual event beginning January 26th. Fans you be able to participate by tuning into the @CarlsJr and @Hardees accounts on Instagram throughout the day.