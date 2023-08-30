Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Stars Reunite on SAG Picket Line

Last month, SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike alongside the WGA, which means most film and television productions are currently on pause. Lots of big stars have been spotted on the picket lines recently, in fact, it has become an unlikely spot for cast reunions. The cast of Agents of SHIELD was recently seen protesting together, most of the Parks and Rec cast came together on the picket lines, and many stars from Glee were seen together picketing at the Warner Bros. lot last week. Yesterday, stars from Breaking Bad and its spin-off series, Better Call Saul, became the latest cast to reunite on the picket lines.

Bryan Cranston, Jesse Plemons, Aaron Paul, Rhea Seehorn, Betsy Brandt, Patrick Fabian, Charles Baker, Matt Jones, Norma Maldonado, and writer Peter Gould were all seen together picketing outside Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

"Honestly, it just feels like it's just beginning," Paul told Deadline. "It's important for everyone out there to know we're not going anywhere. ... We're fighting the good fight. We're standing in solidarity with every SAG member out there, trying to make ends meet, put food on the table, and do what we love."

Creating content for streaming is "not becoming common as much as it is the standard," Cranston added. "Broadcast is diminishing, year after year after year, and even if you do a broadcast show, your residual is going to be greatly cut. When we first started coming up in this business, a long time ago, we relied on residuals to be able to pay our bills. I mean, part of the equation of working was residuals, international residuals, DVD sales, and things like that. But those are gone." He added in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "You are dehumanizing the work force."

You can check out some of Cranston's interviews in the video below along with photos of the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul stars below:

Bryan Cranston Doesn't Miss Playing Walter White:

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons and despite the show ending with Walter White's death, Cranston was able to reprise the role in the follow-up film, El Camino and the show's spin-off series, Better Call Saul. Cranston recently answered fan questions in a video with GQ, and was asked if he misses the character.

"I often get asked if I miss playing him, and I really don't," Cranston admitted. "It's the feeling that you fully expressed yourself while the series was going on, and you spent it all while you were there. And I thought that Vince Gilligan wrote a beautiful beginning, middle, and end to that series, and so I didn't feel like I needed more. And then all of a sudden, he called me and said, 'We're doing this movie, El Camino,' which is the continuation of where the Jesse Pinkman character goes. I said, 'Absolutely. I'll do whatever you want.' So Walter White shows up in there. Then they do Better Call Saul and we get a call for the last season. 'We'd love you to come in and do it.' 'Okay, sure.' Then I become Walter White again Recently we did a PopCorners commercial for the Superbowl, and I'm playing Walter White again. So even though I don't miss him, I don't get a chance to miss him. He keeps coming back into my life."

Cranston concluded, "I think this character became so wonderfully and strangely iconic, surprising to me, that he's kind of separated himself from the rest of the things that I do. So I feel good about that. And it was one of the most important turns in my career to take on that role and to do that. It changed the trajectory of my career for sure."

Stay tuned for more updates about the WGA and SAG strikes.