Heath Ledger Fans Pay Tribute to The Dark Knight Star on Anniversary of his Passing

In 2008, Heath Ledger died just months before the release of The Dark Knight, the film which would see the actor’s take on the iconic role of The Joker and deliver a performance that, for many, is the defining iteration of the DC Comics villain. Now, 14 years after his tragic passing, fans of the actor are paying tribute to star on social media, honoring a talent gone too soon.
While Ledger is, for many, best known for his role as The Joker, a role which earned him a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, fans honored a wide range of his work, from lighthearted teen films such as 10 Things I Hate About You and A Knight’s Tale, as well his more serious and mature roles, such as Monster’s Ball and Brokeback Mountain. Many also noted how different movies might be today were Ledger still alive while others note how his influence—particularly when it comes to The Joker role—continues to this day.
Ledger may be gone, but it’s clear he will not soon be forgotten. Read on to see how fans are remembering the actor on the anniversary of his passing.