Heath Ledger Fans Pay Tribute to The Dark Knight Star on Anniversary of his Passing

In 2008, Heath Ledger died just months before the release of The Dark Knight, the film which would see the actor’s take on the iconic role of The Joker and deliver a performance that, for many, is the defining iteration of the DC Comics villain. Now, 14 years after his tragic passing, fans of the actor are paying tribute to star on social media, honoring a talent gone too soon.

While Ledger is, for many, best known for his role as The Joker, a role which earned him a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, fans honored a wide range of his work, from lighthearted teen films such as 10 Things I Hate About You and A Knight’s Tale, as well his more serious and mature roles, such as Monster’s Ball and Brokeback Mountain. Many also noted how different movies might be today were Ledger still alive while others note how his influence—particularly when it comes to The Joker role—continues to this day.

Ledger may be gone, but it’s clear he will not soon be forgotten. Read on to see how fans are remembering the actor on the anniversary of his passing.

One of the greatest

Heath Ledger’s performance as Joker remains one of the greatest pieces of acting ever committed to film #RememberingHeathLedger https://t.co/jcnn3ra5Bh — Steph Porter (@stephp0rter) January 22, 2022

Pure talent

Such a loss, so young. Heath Ledger was gifted. Pure talent. https://t.co/ENOOvAJi6v — MacMoy (@BlueBeeOmitted) January 22, 2022

One of the best

https://twitter.com/dianaTHEEprince/status/1485024996460482564?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The greatest

On this day 14 years ago … the world lost Heath Ledger. He was one of my favorite actors & Ledger’s portrayal as the iconic Joker remains my favorite performance of all time.



He may be gone but he will always be remembered as the greatest. pic.twitter.com/1cKoFa88L0 — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 22, 2022

Doesn’t seem real

14 years without Heath Ledger doesn’t seem real, man. https://t.co/3dWIM62tjn — Santino Graviano (@SuperblySantino) January 22, 2022

We still miss you

Another year without a genius performer. On January 22nd, 2008, Heath Ledger passed away at the age of 28. As every year goes by, I take a moment to reflect on his career that may have been short, but was legendary regardless. After 14 years, still we miss you. #RIPHeathLedger pic.twitter.com/g9o6EPqrlf — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) January 22, 2022

Hits different