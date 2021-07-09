Heinz Is Making a Petition to Ensure Hot Dogs and Buns Come in Equal Packs

✖

Heinz has launched the "Heinz Hot Dog Pact," an online petition that seeks to correct a longstanding wrong: the mismatched numbers of hot dogs and hot dog buns. How many grocery story shoppers are all-too-familiar with the frustration of holding a ten-pack of hot dogs in one hand, and an eight-pack of hot dog buns in the other? Heinz thinks it's significant enough to start a campaign calling for there to be an industry consensus that creates one consistent ratio of dogs to buns that is offered to consumers. And, judging from the momentum the petition is gaining (at the time of writing this), a lot of other people are passionate about this issue!

Over at the Heinz Hot Dog Pact petition, they lay out the full mission statement of this campaign:

10 Wieners. 10 Buns. It’s time. Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough. That’s why we started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. We’re calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all. We need your signatures more than ever. Let’s change hot dog history together.

(Photo: Heinz)

At this current time, the Heinz Hot Dog Pact is easily cruising toward its 25K signature goal. What (if anything) it will accomplish is hard to say. The petition is a pretty ingenious viral marketing ad for Heinz, though, which is subtly advertising its brand and line of products in this Heinz Hot Dog Pact campaign - without really advertising them at all.

To be honest, anyone who has been trying to sere hot dogs at a barbecue, cookout, camping trip, birthday party, etc., knows how frustrating those number mismatches really are. A 10:10 ratio of hot dogs to buns seems like a perfect packaging solution - of course there could be some caveats with that change.

Questions like will hot dog buns generally increase in price (with more buns in bags) are naturally going to come up, but could ultimately be negligible. Hot dog bun makers may not have to increase prices significantly (if at all) to make consumers happy in this way. The change will no doubt also spark a nice bump in hot dog sales - and of course, the Heinz condiments that go with them.

You can sign the Heinz Hot Dog Pact HERE.