Here Are All the Best Deals for National French Fry Day

National French Fry Day is almost upon us and that means there are deals and freebies to be had for fans of everyone's favorite potato-based guilty pleasure. Thursday, July 13th is the fun food holiday and as one might guess, that means there are lots of places celebrating with special offers on fries. Because everyone likes free snacks, we've decided to round up some of the best freebies and deals for National French Fry Day so you can indulge.

Carl's Jr and Hardee's: My Rewards Members who purchase French fries on July 13th as part a la carte or as part of a combo through the Hardee's app or website will receive an in-app offer for a free small French fry with a minimum $1 purchase good for one time use per 24-hour period through December 31st.

Charleys Philly Steaks: The restaurant is celebrating all month long for Charleys Rewards App members, just check your app to see what deal you've received. But for all guests who visit a Charleys location on July 13, you can get original fries for $1.

Del Taco: Through July 16th, Del Yeah! Rewards members can get free medium fries with a $3 purchase when ordering online or through the app.

Fatburger: Customers can get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries starting July 13, through July 16 with any purchase made in-store or online at Fatburger.com. Fans must mention the promotion in-store or use code "FrenchFryDay23" online to redeem.

Heinz and UberEats: Let the fries come to you. In honor of National French Fry Day on July 13, Heinz is teaming up with UberEats to offer $5.70 off orders that include French fries at participating restaurants on UberEats nationwide. You can find a participating restaurant (through the offer banner on the UberEats homepage, through the email UberEats will be sending to all users, or by looking at your favorite restaurants' pages to see if they are participating).

Hooters: Hooters is offering free curly fries, waffle fries or tots with any entrée purchase to all dine-in customers on July 13th.

Krystal: Customers can get a free medium fry with any online or app purchase at participating locations on July 13, 2023. Krystal fans can redeem the coupon using the code OURFRIESSLAY at checkout on www.krystal.com or through the Krystal mobile app.

McDonald's: Fans of McDonald's fries can get a free any size fries via the mobile app on July 13th. No purchase necessary.

Smashburger: Customers can get free Smashfries with any purchase on July 13th. Customers can claim this deal in-store or on the website/app with the code: "FRIES." This offer includes Smashfries, French Fries, and Sweet Potato Fries. No minimum purchase required.

Wendy's: Get a free any size fry with any in-app purchase from July 13 through July 16. Simply apply the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru.