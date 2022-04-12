Here’s How to Stream the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially begun. Depp is suing Heard for libel after the actress wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. Although Heard never mentioned Depp in the article, his argument is that it caused irreparable damage to his career. The trial officially began today and is being streamed on Court TV. You can watch the trial here.

Depp’s career has definitely been damaged by the longstanding legal drama with the actress. Most recently, the actor was forced to exit his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The actor hasn’t starred in a studio film since 2019’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heard, on the other hand, has been having a good streak with 2018’s Aquaman and recently wrapped filming the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actress has been pretty quiet on her current legal situation and hasn’t really said anything public in a few years until about three days ago. Before the trial began Heard revealed that she was going to be taking a social media hiatus as well as released an official statement on the pending trial. You can read the actresses statement below.

“I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court,” Heard wrote on her social media pages. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A.”



What do you think about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard situation? What do you think the outcome will be? Let us know in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!