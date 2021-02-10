Hi-C Orange Returning To McDonald's

✖

McDonald's is no stranger to bringing back favorites from time to time, as seen every time the McRib makes a comeback and cause fans to freak out. Now they're bringing another much-requested item back to the menu, this time as part of the beverage category. It seems many were quite bummed when Hi-C Orange was taken off the menu back know 2017, and over the years McDonald's has received many tweets, messages, and even petitions to bring it back, and they have finally made those dreams come true, as Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will return as an option starting this month.

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will start hitting select locations this month and will be fully available across the country by June in time for summer. Since not all locations will have it immediately, McDonald's has set up a website that you can input your zip code into to see if your location has it, and that will be updated weekly starting on Monday.

After a menu team meeting this morning, McDonald's social media manager said, “WE DID IT! sure, i created the v impressive Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst presentation for my boss, but i couldn't have done it without u all, the real MVPs! ur fandom over the years, countless tweets and even IRL petitions are what brought Hi-C back. thx again for the pep talk this am and for making it easy to spread this little bit of joy - seeya in the DMs to celebrate!”

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst first debuted on the McDonald's menu back in 1955, and will join Fanta Orange to complete the "legendary orange drink roster".

Before the announcement, the social media account teased that aforementioned presentation, which was codenamed Project Orange Lavaburst. The presentation had several amazing slides, including one that said "This Will Go Viral Guaranteed".

Another slide said "Remember...Social Media Is About The 3 P's, Product, People, Putting HI-C Back On The Menu", and obviously, that is a slogan to live by! You can see the representation above.

Are you excited for the return of Hi-C to McDonald's? Let us know in the comments!