Holiday Wishes Sweepstakes: Enter Now For Your Chance To Win One of 10 Prize Packs

✖

With the holidays right around the corner, and everyone making a mad dash out for some last minute gifts, CBS Sports Digital is teaming with ComicBook.com to offer fans a chance to win a massive Westinghouse gift package. You can fill out the form below for your chance at a grand prize of 10 cutting-edge products from the electronics giant -- and this is truly a sweepstakes for everybody because, in spite of our own geek bonafides, the grand prize package includes a lot of practical living things like heating pads, power stations, and lawn and garden equipment, right there side by side with a gaming monitor and other more explicitly pop-culture-y goodies.

Here's a look at what's included:

In order to win the prize pack, you just have to fill out the form below by December 25, agree to the official rules, and you'll be entered for the chance to win (residents of the U.S. only; 18+ rules apply).

You can also earn extra entries by following CBS Sports and ComicBook brands! Having trouble with the form? Send an email to mailto:contests.cbsicontestcentral@cbsinteractive.com, and we'll get you all setup!