Hostess Offers Quarantine Workout Tips and No, They Don't Include Eating Twinkies

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has resulted in one unprecedented event after another. In a move nobody saw coming, Hostess has started advising those locked at home on best in-home workout practices. You read that right — Hostess, the mega-famous snack cakes manufacturer, has come up with a workout plan that fans of the brand can do quickly at home. Unfortunately enough for your taste buds, eating Twinkies, Ding Dongs, or Ho Hos isn't part of the plan.

In a post on the brand's Instagram page, Hostess shared Twinkie the Kid's workout plan, complete with an altered imaged of the now-chiseled Twinkie mascot. According to the brand, a quick and easy workout includes 50 jumping jacks, 20 pushups, 25 jump squats, 25 crunches, 15 tricep dips, 20 lunges, one minute of doing high knees, and a minute-long plank. Hostess advises you to do that route three times in a row and you'll get in an easy workout.

Though the pandemic has most retail stores shuttered and is in the process of turning the economy into shambles, many grocery stores remain open and thriving — both on a national and local level. In a recent statement by Kroger, sales in the month of March jumped up 30-percent, leading the national chain to give a "Hero Bonus" to all employees working on the retail front.

“This was driven by dramatically heightened demand in the middle of the month as customers were stockpiling, which then tapered but remained higher than normal in the final week, as customer behavior transitioned to the next phase, where they are adjusting to new restrictions on work and travel,” the retailer said in a statement (via Supermarket News). “The demand has been broad-based across grocery and fresh departments. It is still too soon to understand what the impact will be in future periods.”

Cover photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

