Snyder's of Hanover Debuts New Beer-Flavored Pretzels

It's August and that means fall snacking season is upon us. But while the fall snack season is usually a season filled with the comforting flavors of all things pumpkin spice, and maple, and apple, there are some other tasty treats coming to store shelves this year — especially when it comes to pretzels. Snyder's of Hanover recently announced the launch of their new Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings, a new pretzel offering that combines the perfect pairing of beer and pretzels into one tasty treat.

According to the brand, the pretzels are infused with beer flavor and subtle malted barley notes "masterfully uniting with that signature Snyder's of Hanover crunch" to make a perfect, celebration snack. The pretzels are set to be a limited-edition product, available in 10 ounce bags with a suggested retail of $3.50. They are available now at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target.

In Other Snacking News

Also in the "not pumpkin spice" flavored snack corner, Lay's recently announced that as part of their Flavor Swap lineup — which is returning for its third year — Lay's Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed chips are entering the lineup. As the name implies, the chips are inspired by the number one Ruffles chip flavor in Canada. In addition to All Dressed, Lays is bringing back some other favorite mashup chips from previous Flavor Swap collections: Lay's Cheeto Cheese, Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch, and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion.

In Other Food News

On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced that it's giving away free tacos for nearly the entire next month. Beginning next Tuesday, August 15th, every Taco Bell location will gift taco fiends a free Doritos Locos Taco, similar to the chain's frequent giveaways during the pandemic.

Free Doritos Locos Tacos will be available every Tuesday leading up to Tuesday, September 12th, which is when the real celebration begins. According to the taco chain, it's partnered with DoorDash to giveaway a whopping $5 million worth of tacos on September 12th, regardless of which chain or Mexican restaurant you order them from.

Burger King also recently announced that they were adding snack wraps to their menu lineup. As a part of Burger King's new Royal Crispy Wraps line, three new flavors are being introduced at launch: Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard. The base version includes chicken, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a tortilla while the Spicy variant is tossed in buffalo sauce and Honey Mustard. The Burger King Royal Crispy Wraps will be available for $2.99 a la carte and are being promoted as a snack or add-on to other BK meals.