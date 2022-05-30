Hot Dog Truck Spills 7 Tons Of Filler In Pittsburgh

✖

Just a week after a wreck on the highway resulted in 35,000 pounds of eggs smashed on Texas's I-30, a Pennsylvania accident last week dumped tons of hot dog filler onto the highway near Pittsburgh. Photos of the incident shared to Facebook by the Rostraver Central Fire Department have gone viral today, calling attention to the crash and the incredible mess it left behind. According to USA Today, local law enforcement issued numerous citations to driver Lachaud Makendy, who was apparently traveling at "a high rate of speed" when the accident took place.

Makendy apparently lost control of the truck and went onto the shoulder of the road, hitting numerous trees and spilling about 15,000 pounds of meat onto the road. The filler is exactly what it sounds like: the ground meat that is placed into a hot dog's casing. As a result, photos from the scene show an unappealing mess of pink paste.

Makendy and a passenger, Robert Gilles, suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Pennsylvania State Police trooper Tyler Martier said in an incident report.

The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. on May 24, and a stretch of Interstate 70 was reduced to a single lane of traffic for five hours while first responders cleared debris from the road. The police report suggests that the violent stop came because the truck's brakes were "completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power." That Makendy was cited suggests police believe negligence was involved rather than simple bad luck.

Here's an excerpt from the report, via Trib Live:

"Due to the violent stopping motion of (the tractor trailer) … the trailer became dislodged, causing approximately 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler to catapult on to the roadway," Martier wrote. "Further investigation after the crash revealed that multiple brakes on the vehicle were completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power."