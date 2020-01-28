Super Bowl 2020: DiGiorno Is Giving Away Free Pizza During the Big Game

The week of the Super Bowl is finally upon is and marketers around the world are gearing up for their most expensive campaigns of the year. That includes the team at DiGiorno, which is fully prepared to give away a whole lot of free pizzas. In a statement released Tuesday morning, DiGiorno revealed they’ll be giving away coupons for free DiGiorno pizza should one thing happen during the Big Game.

It might be a tall order, but the only thing that needs to happen is simple. The teams involved need to finish with a score of 14-3 (or 3-14) in order to get the masses access to their free pizza, all in honor of National Pi Day on March 14th. You know, because they’re going to give out free pizza pies…get it? Should the final score between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers end up being 14-3, the pizza company will tweet a link that allows anyone to download a coupon for one free pizza, redeemable only on Pi Day on March 14th.

It’s a fitting promotion as pizza is a staple to parties across the land every year. Retail-tracking site RetailMeNot.com once suggested Super Bowl Sunday is the single biggest day for pizza orders of the year, with the industry seeing upwards of 12.5 total pies sold throughout the day. To go one step further, the site suggests the average order is $26.45, meaning Big Pizza brings in upwards of $330.63 million every Super Bowl Sunday.

Despite football fans gorging themselves with fast food throughout the day every year on Super Bowl Sunday, the United States Department of Agriculture still says it’s the second busiest day of food consumption. As you might expect, Thanksgiving still holds that crown.

