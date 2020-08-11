Krispy Kreme: Here's How to Get a Free Dozen on Tuesday, August 11th

✖

For better or worse, schools are getting ready to go back for the new year, and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is rolling out a limited-time "Straight A" doughnut. This week is the chain's "Educator Appreciation Week" and as such, the breakfast joint is giving everyone a free dozen doughnuts throughout the day on Tuesday, August 11th. You don't need to do anything special per se, because for every order of a dozen doughnuts you place through pickup, drive-thru, or delivery order on Tuesday, you'll get a free "Straight A Dozen." While it's not a straight free dozen offer, you still get 24 doughnuts for the price of 12.

The "Straight A Dozen" includes nine Original Glazed doughnuts — a Krispy Kreme staple and the pinnacle of all things pastry — and three "Straight A" doughnuts, which amount to Krispy Kreme's classic filled doughnuts dipped in chocolate icing. The doughnuts are then topped with sprinkles and adorned with an A+ in white frosting. The buy-one-get-one-free deal only lasts during usual business hours on August 11th and it's only available at participating locations.

“Education is going to be very different this schoolyear and more challenging and important than ever," Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a press release. "From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is."

Furthermore, educators can attend any Krispy Kreme location and get a free doughnut and regular-sized coffee anytime they show their school-issued badge. That deal lasts all week.

To show additional support, the restaurant is also expanding fundraising efforts for schools that show interest for the rest of the month. That information, directly from Krispy Kreme's press release, can be found below.

"To support schools and community organizations in need of funding all year, Krispy Kreme is also introducing an enhanced fundraising program. Available now through Aug. 31, new contactless fundraising will be available through Digital Dozens – e-certificates redeemable at shops for one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – for schools and other organizations looking to raise some dough. Learn more at www.krispykreme.com/fundraising."

