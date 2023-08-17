Hunt's Joins the Viral Tomato Girl Summer Trend With Lisa Says Gah Collab

Summer may be winding down, but its style isn't going anywhere. On Thursday, iconic tomato brand Hunt's announced that they are teaming up with designer Lisa Says Gah for the new "Hunt's Says Gah" fashion collection, bringing to life the Tomato Girl Summer aesthetic that's gone viral on TikTok. The fun, limited-edition collection goes on sale at 12 p.m. PT.

If you've never heard of Tomato Girl Summer, here's a brief primer. Tomato Girl Summer takes its inspiration from Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" and gives it a, well, tomato twist. Inspired by the Mediterranean coast, the aesthetic features a red-centered color palette along with neutral hues like white, tan, and black along with some pops of green — think garden colors. The fabrics tend to be comfortable and cool, like cotton and linen, in keeping with what you'd expect for warmer weather and all of it is just meant to be comfortable and effortless and chic — and fun.

The Hunt's Says Gah collection plays with all of those elements for its three piece offering that features a baby tee, a tote back, and tomato earrings. You can check out more details about each item below. The collection also include stickers that come free with each purchase.

• Alex tee

Price: $75

A classic graphic art baby tee made from 100% recycled cotton.

• Tomato hoop earrings

Price: $48

A pair of handmade tomato glass charm earrings on gold plated brass hoops.

• Tote bag

Price: $18

An oversized cotton tote bag with custom Tomato Girl artwork.

If you want to get in on the Tomato Girl Summer trend and get your own Hunt's Says Gah merch, here's what you need to know. The collection will be available on the Lisa Says Gah website here starting Friday, August 18th at 12 p.m. PT. The items will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

According to their website, Lisa Says Gah is a "California studio, virtual treasure hunt, and creative collective" that believes "in a world where clothes are cute and conscious, where fashion is not fast but intentional, communal, and ethically made."

Will you be checking out the Hunt's Says Gah collection? What's your favorite piece? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!