Iconic Roseanne, The Conners House is For Sale

An iconic television home has just gone on the market. According to Deadline, the house used for the outside establishing shot for both Roseanne and The Conners is back on the market in Evansville, Indiana. The house, which is located at 619 Runnymeade Avenue near the University of Evansville, is listed for $225,000. It was last on the market in 2015.

While the house's exterior was used to establish the Conner family house for the two series, the inside was not and therefore, does not look anything like the home fans of the series are familiar with. It has four bedrooms and two full baths and is listed as being sold "as is". Per the listing, the house was originally built in 1925.

"People wanna know what the inside looks like now since they watched the television show," listing agent Dorren Hallenberger said. "People looked at all the interior pictures online so people just to know what's going on in Evansville, and you know it's important to the community."

Roseanne debuted on ABC on October 18, 1988, and ran through May 20, 1997. The series followed Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her working-class family in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. The series returned for a revival tenth season in 2018 and was renewed for an eleventh season, before the renewal was reversed due to controversial statements made by Barr. A spinoff, The Conners, debuted in 2018.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that all five seasons of The Conners will be headed to Netflix later this month, specifically on March 27th. A direct continuation of Roseanne, the series follows the Conners, a working-class family struggling to get by. After the death of the original show's lead character, Roseanne, the family is forced to face daily life struggles in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. The series debuted in October 2018 following the cancellation of Roseanne after its tenth season — a revival season airing two decades after the series originally ended — earlier in the year.

