Instagram Is Down on Thanksgiving and the Internet Is Freaking Out

There are few certainties in this life. Most people like to mention death and taxes as two things you can always count on, but it’s probably time to add a third to the list. You can always count on Instagram to crash. It seems like the popular social media has gone down more and more over the last year or so, and we’ve gotten to the point where Instagram malfunctioning is a pretty common occurrence.
The new Instagram outage is affecting users around the globe, though some areas are having more issues than others. It looks like Europe and the eastern United States are the most heavily affected, at least for now.
Losing Instagram is always a frustrating affair for some folks, but this time around, the actual timing of the crash makes it even more unbearable. The site went down on Thanksgiving day, which poses a number of problems for people.
How is anyone going to post pictures of their Thanksgiving spread if they can’t access the site? Furthermore, how are people supposed to deal with being around their extended family all day without having a social media site to stare at? Are we supposed to just talk to people?
According to the Internet, the most common way to fix Instagram’s issues is to hop on over to Twitter and complain to your followers or dunk on Instagram.
Breakdowns
Instagram has had as many breakdowns this year as me. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2wRQSNoTtm— Sarah ✨ (@sarahkasaraa) November 28, 2019
Widespread Outage
BREAKING: On thanksgiving day insta is down, ‘thanks but no thanks’ at these places. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Oz8LZMQ2RV— Irfan ˗ˏˋ 🚀 ˎˊ˗ (@simplyirfan) November 28, 2019
Hacked?
#instagramdown Dont know if my instas been hacked or its just down🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/7PaqL5MQhY— lily (@lily51676079) November 28, 2019
Nah
#instagramdown— Jeff ✪ (@SnorkelDuck_) November 28, 2019
Everyone: Yelling at Instagram to fix their problem.
Instagram: pic.twitter.com/7iDuaqBX6J
Posts Are Gone
All my posts and stories are gone #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uNihAaS7Ll— Shailendra singh (@ssratnawat09) November 28, 2019
Get the Popcorn
Twitter CEO be like #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YoXXQoOTw8— Suvin Ps (@Suvinsays) November 28, 2019
Can’t Share the Food Pics!
All the good black mamas who have cooked their tails off for Thanksgiving and can’t share it #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/zRiJtBuVD4— Whitney Alese (@TheReclaimed) November 28, 2019
Running to Twitter
Every running to Twitter like… #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/U8sF9IRCIm— boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) November 28, 2019
Blame it on the Wifi
i thought it was my crappy WiFi but nope here we are again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PDUqBV4Mi0— lil nana (@AnamarieJb) November 28, 2019
Always on the Holidays
Instagram always crash on the holidays. Don’t wanna see those struggle plates. #instagramdown— I’m Just sayin.. take care ✌🏾 (@_dawnw81) November 28, 2019
Maybe Fix it?
Instagram worried about hiding likes when they need to be worrying about why they app act up 4756754x a week #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OL7AttDOlJ— Anthony Smittick (@ASmittick) November 28, 2019
Twitter Has Your Back
You know you can count on the twitter community to come through when #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/lWpW2m6NIr— Jemma (@jemmaproulx) November 28, 2019
Thanks, Twitter
#instagramdown— Nazira Romero (@nazirajromero) November 28, 2019
I’m thankful for Twitter always working… pic.twitter.com/GleYmuAlrK