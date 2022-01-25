Jack Black Pays Tribute to Meat Loaf

Less than a week after the death of rock legend Meat Loaf, Tenacious D frontman and actor Jack Black has shared a tribute to the man who played his onscreen father in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. It was one of the most straight-laced characters Meat Loaf ever played, which in the context of such a larger-than-life movie really showcased his range as an actor. Black shared some photos from the movie, along with a caption talking about how much Rocky Horror Picture Show meant to him, and how excited he was to work with the “Bat Out of Hell” singer.

Black began his career in 1982, five years after Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell album and seven years after the release of Rocky Horror Picture Show. He became a household name after his turn as a snobby music retailer in 2000’s High Fidelity.

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, in 1947. His mother was a member of a gospel quartet, and his father was a World War II veteran and police officer whose alcoholism became a staple of Meat Loaf’s stories about his childhood. The name “Meat Loaf” apparently came from a football coach who was critical of his weight, but it stuck: his first band, formed shortly after he graduated high school, was called Meat Loaf Soul.

He would go on to become a global popular music icon, selling over 80 million albums worldwide and appearing in more than 60 films and TV shows.

Meat Loaf has undergone a number of back surgeries in recent years, which he said in a recent Facebook post had made it difficult to perform. In November, though, he said that he would be back in the studio soon.

“The back surgeries hurt everything,” Meat Loaf wrote at the time. “Before the back surgeries I was still trying to do shows, that’s when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and finally stopping the tour in the UK. I couldn’t hit high notes because of back pain. Not a slight back pain. Pain that would bring you to your knees.”

The star’s Bat Out of Hell album is one of the best-selling albums of all time, and the numbers for its follow-ups, Bat Out of Hell II: Back To Hell and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose, combine with the original to account for more than 65 million units sold. He won a Grammy for the song “I’d Do Anything For Love,” and the track “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” became a pop culture staple.