Jack Black Joins TikTok, Goes Viral Dancing Shirtless in Cowboy Hat and Boots

We may now have an idea of how actor Jack Black is going to be spending his retirement. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Black joined short video streaming network TikTok. His first post is a video of himself dancing shirtless in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. In these times of isolation, those of us who aren’t on the frontlines of the pandemic are looking for ways to pass the time. This is one way to do it. And Black gives the rest of a few seconds of entertainment. You can see Black’s dance routine in the video embedded below.

Black revealed in December 2019 that he was considering retirement and that Jumanji: The Next Level may be his final film. “Maybe one more movie,” Black said. “I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement….I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset.

“I spend too much time away from home. Maybe I’ll do a TV show here in town, so I can work the 9 to 5 and then get back home. We’ll see. I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though. I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie! Tarantino likes to talk about doing his last movie too. He says there’s only one movie left. It might be Star Trek. It might be who the hell knows? Maybe I’m going to pull a Tarantino and say, ‘Guys. I’ve done 99 movies. I’m going to do one more. Gonna go out on top!’”

Black’s film career began with the 1992 mockumentary movie Bob Roberts, He then went on to appear in High Fidelity, Saving Silverman, Shallow Hal, and Orange County. His career took a more family-friendly turn with films like School of Rock, Nacho Libre, the Kung Fu Panda animated film franchise, the Goosebumps movies, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Black earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the Richard Linklater movie Bernie.