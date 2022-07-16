Jak Knight, Comedian and Big Mouth Star, Dies at 28

The sad news broke today that stand-up comic, writer, and actor Jak Knight passed away at age 28. According to Deadline, Knight's family revealed he died in Los Angeles, but did not provide any details surrounding the circumstances of his passing. Despite his young age, Knight had many impressive credits. He most recently co-created and starred in Peacock's Bust Down alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman. He also served as a co-executive producer and writer on HBO's Pause with Sam Jay and recently wrapped production on Chelsea Peretti's upcoming film, First Time Female Director.

Many will know Knight best as the voice of DeVon on Big Mouth. In addition to lending his voice to 28 episodes, the creative also wrote for the hit animated series for five seasons. Other voice performances from Knight included playing Denver Levins in the 2016 game NBA 2K17 and Stiles in two episodes of American Dad. He also wrote for Lucas Bros Moving Co, Black-ish, and Immoral Compass. As a comedian, Knight toured around the world and his half-hour Netflix Special aired in 2018 as part of The Comedy Lineup series. Knight's website features a "Who He Is" section, that you can read below:

"Jak Knight is an LA-based stand-up comic, writer, and actor who can currently be seen on HBO Max's PAUSE WITH SAM JAY, where is also a writer and producer. Jak will next be seen in Lorne Michael and Peacock's BUST DOWN alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman. Previously, Jak was a producer and voiceover actor on the Netflix series BIG MOUTH. A regular NBA2K player, Jak was featured in the game as 'Denver,' alongside Hannibal Buress and Michael B Jordan. He has been named a Comedy Central Comic to Watch, a New Face at the Montreal JFL Festival, and a Time Out Comic to Watch. Previously, Jak appeared on the Oddball Comedy Festival and has since headlined for clubs, colleges, and festivals globally. Jak has opened for various stand-ups including Dave Chappelle, Joel McHale, Eric Andre, Moshe Kasher, and Aziz Ansari. In television, Jak has performed on THE MELTDOWN WITH JONAH AND KUMAIL, @MIDNIGHT, and ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY. His Netflix Special aired in 2018 as a part of THE COMEDY LINEUP series."

According to the site, Knight had a Twitter account up until 2019, but it has since been deleted. You can view some of his Instagram posts here.

Our thoughts are with Knight's family and friends at this difficult time.

Cover photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images