Jane Withers, Murder, She Wrote and Hunchback of Notre Dame Actor, Dead at 95

Jane Withers, regarded as one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood in the 1930s and 1940s, died Saturday, August 7th in Burbank, California. She was 95. Withers' passing was confirmed by her family with her daughter, Kendall Errair, describing Withers in a statement as a "special lady" who "radiated joy".

"My mother was such a special lady," Errair said (via Deadline). "She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when she was talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was."

Born April 12, 1926, Withers began her career in entertainment at the age of three when she won a local, Atlanta contest called Dixie's Dainty Dewdrop which led to her role in a Saturday morning children's radio program, Aunt Sally's Kiddie Revue. Following her success in radio, Withers' mother took her to Hollywood in 1932 to pursue a film career. Her big break came when she was cast as Joy Smythe, a supporting character in Shirley Temple's 1934 film Bright Eyes. Her career took off from there. Withers was signed to a seven-year contract with Fox Film Corporation. Withers was the only child actor to complete a seven-year contract.

After a brief retirement from Hollywood at the age of 21, Withers returned in 1956 in the film Giant and began taking on more roles in both film and television. Over her career, she appeared in episodes of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, and more. In the 1960s she took on one of her most popular roles as Josephine the Plumber in the classic television commercials for Comet cleanser as well.

In addition to her on-screen work, Withers was also a stage actor co-starring in the 1971 Broadway musical comedy Sure, Sure, Shirley. She also did voice work for Disney animated films as well. She recorded several lines of dialogue imitating Mary Wickes, the voice of Laverne the gargoyle in The Hunchback of Notre Dame after Wickes died during post-production. Withers would reprise the role of Laverne in The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2 in 2002. It was her final film role.

Photo Credit: Toby Canham/Getty Images