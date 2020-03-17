Jared Leto Just Learned About Coronavirus After 12 Days Alone In Desert

The entire world is gripping with the sudden disruption and threat of the new coronavirus diseases COVID-19, but apparently, Suicide Squad and Morbius star Jared Leto wasn’t really keeping up with the world while these drastic events have been unfolding. Leto recently posted a tweet in which the Oscar-winning actor confessed to be somewhat bewildered at the state of the world he returned to, after taking a 12-day retreat into the desert, totally cut off from the outside world. Of course, now that he is back, Jared Leto is getting a crash-course in the new world order, at whiplash speed:

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Once he was up to speed with just how serious the situation with COVID-19 and the efforts to combat its spread really are, Leto offered a message of hope for fans: “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

While some fans on social media are mocking Leto, the truth is that the actor may be one of the safest people in the country at the moment. The fact that Leto and companions were in the desert isolated from all population centers for the last 12 days, means they are far less likely to have made contact with someone infected with COVID-19, during that crucial window of time.

Meanwhile other celebrities who have been out and about in the world are now testing positive for COVID-19. That growing list includes Tom Hanks (and wife Rita Wilson), Idris Elba, and Game of Thrones / The Witcher star, Kristofer Hivju.

We wish everyone (famous or not) continued care and well-being during this time.