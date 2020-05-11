Seinfeld's Jason Alexander Mourns Jerry Stiller: "Perhaps The Kindest Man I've Ever Had The Honor To Work Beside"

✖

The world lost comedian and Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller over the weekend, as the actor passed away at the age of 92. News of Jerry Stiller's death was announced by his son, Ben Stiller, who posted the a message to fans on social media, stating, "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Stiller wrote in the tweet. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." Now have word on Jerry Stiller's death from TV son and Seinfeld co-star, Jason Alexander:

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Jerry Stiller is of course best known for playing Frank Costanza, the father of Alexander's George Costanza, in Seinfeld. Together, Stiller and Alexander (along with comedienne Estelle Harris as Estelle Costanza) created some classic comedic moments and concepts during Seinfeld's 9-season run. The most popular of Alexander and Stiller's Seinfeld repertoire such as "Festivus" the December 23rd holiday Frank Costanza invented to rebuke the commercialization of Christmas. Festivus has since grown to become a real-life event, referenced and/or celebrated all over the world, and in the media. That along has kept Stiller's image and legacy alive. Seinfeld has continued to gain attention and acclaim as it moved onto streaming platforms, introducing Jerry Stiller's Frank Costanza to a whole new generation of viewers.

That's all to say that while Jerry Stiller is now dead, his work will live on through classic comedy shows like Seinfeld, The Carol Burnett Show, The King of Queens, and so many other TV and film roles. Just as his memory will clearly live on in the minds of all those he touched with his warmth and humor, along the way.