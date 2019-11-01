Jennifer Garner Debuts Impressive Vampire Costume for Halloween

For the second time in two days, Jennifer Garner has debuted a new costume on Instagram — although this time it seems to be tied into her long-running cosmetics deal. Dressing as a traditional horror movie vampire, complete with a ton of spooky makeup, Garner belted out a sinister laugh in a new video released to Instagram, only to remove it almost immediately with a Neutrogena makeup wipe. The process takes on an air of the magical, since it’s not a realtime video but a (slightly) produced piece edited together and uploaded for the joke. But it’s hard to ignore the fact that the costume itself was pretty stellar (even if we only saw it for a beat before she literally wiped it away). The look, apparently, was put together by makeup artist Fiona Stiles.

Garner also (jokingly?) name-drops Neutrogena in the caption and asks “am I hired?” after suggesting that it was not a paid ad. Of course, she has been a Neutrogena spokesmodel for quite a while now. The brand approved, though, and made a quippy comment about how makeup removal “doesn’t have to be a pain in the neck” in the comments below the post. You can check the costume, and its removal, out below.

This is not Garner’s only costume for the year, though; yesterday she showed off a short video of herself in a mailbox costume — which makes a lot more sense if you watch the full video, which includes comments she made at a college commencement ceremony. You can see it below.

View this post on Instagram Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween. 🎃 A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 30, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

Having multiple Halloween costumes in the same year should not be that much of a surprise for somebody like Garner, who made herself a household name by appearing on Alias, a spy show in which she was a master of disguise and constantly had to reinvent her look to go undercover. The mailbox outfit and Dracula here, though, would likely never have flown on Alias. It’s hard to be incognito when you’re a mailbox.