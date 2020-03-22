Jeremy Renner Goes for an Adorable “Sunday Drive” While on Quarantine With Pup and Daughter

Jeremy Renner decided to go on an adorable Sunday drive with his daughter and their dog during quarantine. The Marvel actor didn’t go for a “real” drive people, so don’t worry. Instead, the video he posted to Instagram shows them off in a little purple mini car riding around in the driveway. The dog is absurdly cute and you can expect a lot more of these adorable family moments as the coronavirus quarantine stretches on. This weekend seemed very full of celebrities trying to figure out what to do with themselves.

Just a few short weeks ago the Hawkeye star was focused on getting things together for the upcoming Disney+ series. But, basically all of the Marvel Studios productions have been suspended as coronavirus spreads around the globe. Clint Barton’s adventures training Kate Bishop will have to wait for a little later. But, the younger version of the hero hasn’t even been cast yet, so there’s that hurdle to clear before everything is ready to roll. There have been some bumps in the road to this point though, not even counting the pandemic.

Comicbook.com previously spoke with Trinh Tran about what Marvel Studios was planning for the Hawkeye series. She revealed that there were some new details about the character coping with everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame.

“It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer. That was over a year ago!” Tran said. “I think with Endgame, it’s always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing. So you’re just going to have to find… I can’t say much about that!”

Another popular question surrounds how much of Hawkeye will revolve around Barton’s journey versus Kate Bishop. But, Tran teased that both of them will have their role to play in the series.

“Well, they’re both Hawkeyes in a way, right?” Tran said. “So you want to make sure… I’m always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you’re going to see a balance of both.”

