Avengers Star Jeremy Renner Planning to Restore Old Fire Truck

Jeremy Renner has taken on a lot of roles over the years: actor, Marvel Cinematic Universe star, musician, app tycoon -- and now, he can apparently add "truck restorer" to that list. Over the weekend, Renner shared a photo of himself sitting in an old fire truck, revealing in the caption that he hopes to restore it into its full glory. As Renner put it, he "couldn't sleep thinking about the possibilities", and is excited to "get this badass machine on the road again". He even hashtagged the post "#covidproject2020", joining the slew of people who have picked up or dived back into hobbies during the past few months.

I found this old fire truck I fell in love with.... I couldn’t sleep thinking about the possibilities for restoration and get this badass machine on the road again #restoration #garage #covidproject2020 pic.twitter.com/wqy2pWehDO — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) October 18, 2020

Restoring a fire truck isn't the only activity that Renner has made headlines for in recent months, with the actor releasing a brand new EP of music, titled Live for Now, last month. Oh, and there was also the brief stint he had as "DJ Sloth" early on in quarantine.

"I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way," Renner previously tweeted. "Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever."

And of course, there's also the nature of Renner's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as rumors surrounding the Hawkeye Disney+ series have begun to ramp up. The series would see Renner returning to his role as Clint Barton, with Hailee Steinfeld rumored to take on the role of Kate Bishop.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

