Jimmy Kimmel & Logan Paul Feud Continues as Kimmel Fires Back

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and YouTuber Logan Paul have both made headlines independently over the years — but it looks like the pair are now sharing the spotlight in a major way. In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Kimmel poked fun at Paul’s career as a boxer, while speaking about former president Donald Trump hosting a boxing match.

“Who would pay to listen to Trump BS his way through a boxing match?” Kimmel joked during his September 9th show. “Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world.”

The joke then caught the attention of Paul, who took to his Impaulsive podcast to respond to Kimmel, revealing that he’s upset with the host, whose show he previously guessed on back in 2017.

“I’m upset with Jimmy Kimmel, dude, for real…[Kimmel] went on his show recently and made a joke, he said me and Donald Trump are the worst people on earth,” Paul explained. “You f-king asshole, Jimmy Kimmel. Honestly Jimmy, f-k you bro. I’m not…f-k that. How are you about to invite me on a show, and have like a cordial, friendly, familiar relationship, and then a year and a half later…f-k you Jimmy Kimmel, why now?”

Kimmel then showed the clip from Paul’s podcast on a later episode, and responded with the following:

“Ah, come on now, had I known you fondly called me JK, I never would have said any of that stuff. I’m sorry LP. I hope we can be bros again, dude, I really do, and I’m sorry about your testicle,” he said, referencing a story Paul previously told as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I forgot about that. You know what? To make up for it, I’m gonna give you one of my testicles.”

It appears that neither Kimmel or Paul have responded to the feud in the weeks since, but if the life cycle of the Internet is any indication, there might still be more in store.

