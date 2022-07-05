Joey Chestnut Demolishes Protestor on Way to 15th Hot Dog Eating Contest Win
No professional eater has won more Mustard Belts than Joey Chestnut, the top-ranked eater in the world. Chestnut won his 15th yellow belt on Monday, wolfing down 63 hot dogs and buns on his way to victory. Not only that, but the people's champ had a few road bumps in the road along the way. First, Chestnut ruptured a tendon in his leg, being forced to use crutches while competing.
Then to top everything off, a protestor rushed the stage, trying to promote their cause in front a national television audience. Because all eyes were on Chestnut, the protestor rushed to his side, only to get choke-slammed to the ground by the champ himself. Suffice to say, those watching in couldn't help but applaud the eater's tenacity, continuing to wolf down hot dogs while dealing with a wild disturbance.
GOAT
Joey Chestnut won his 15th championship while on crutches and choked out a protestor. He is the greatest athlete of all time.— Tondruh (@Tondruh) July 4, 2022
Keys to the City
Joey chestnut taking down a protestor, mid bite while on crutches? Give that man the keys to the city— Billy (@BillyCostags) July 5, 2022
Can't Be Beat
Joey Chestnut takes down 63 hot dogs, while wrapping a headlock on a protestor...all on crutches.
'Murica.— Lance Ballance (@Lance_Ballance) July 4, 2022
The American Hero
That settles it… Joey Chestnut is THE American Hero. Who else shoves 63 hot dogs in their mouth while snapping a neck of a dumbass protestor. https://t.co/THx6fJkx4E— Levi Thompson (@LeviThompson93) July 4, 2022
Major Moment in History
One day I will tell my grandkids I was there to witness Joey Chestnut fight off a protestor while on crutches and still win the hot dog eating championship.— Puppybowl Ref (@Danschachner) July 5, 2022
Peak Performance
Joey Chestnut dispatched a protestor without hesitation and continued on to win.
This is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/XDtoJomWuh— Forrest (@0xStacker) July 5, 2022
Didn't Break a Sweat
Joey Chestnut scoffing dogs and choking out a protestor is like #btc vs Fiat.
Don’t mess with July 4th. He won 63-43 and didn’t break a sweat. https://t.co/V0755dHEWv— Greg FOSS – Free Open... 🇨🇦 (@FossGregfoss) July 4, 2022
