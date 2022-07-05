Joey Chestnut Demolishes Protestor on Way to 15th Hot Dog Eating Contest Win

No professional eater has won more Mustard Belts than Joey Chestnut, the top-ranked eater in the world. Chestnut won his 15th yellow belt on Monday, wolfing down 63 hot dogs and buns on his way to victory. Not only that, but the people's champ had a few road bumps in the road along the way. First, Chestnut ruptured a tendon in his leg, being forced to use crutches while competing.

Then to top everything off, a protestor rushed the stage, trying to promote their cause in front a national television audience. Because all eyes were on Chestnut, the protestor rushed to his side, only to get choke-slammed to the ground by the champ himself. Suffice to say, those watching in couldn't help but applaud the eater's tenacity, continuing to wolf down hot dogs while dealing with a wild disturbance.

