The Exorcist and L.A. Confidential Star John Mahon Dies at Age 82

Actor and Director John Mahon, best known for roles in The Exorcist and L.A. Confidential, has died at the age of 82. Mahon's death was announced by his son Joseph Mahon, who revealed that his father died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on May 3rd (via Deadline). John is survived by Joseph and his daughter Katharine, and our thoughts are with John's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. John has a long resume in regards to his film work, though he is synonymous with The Exorcist after one pivotal scene where his character translates the demon's language by running things backwards.

Mahon also played the police chief in L.A. Confidential, though he has many impressive credits to his name. Mahon appeared in films like Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (NATO Colonel), Zodiac (Police Captain), and Armageddon (Karl).

He also appeared in a variety of television projects, including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Cold Case, Crossing Jordan, Angel, The X-Files, Frasier, Roswell, and more.

Mahon also wrote a memoir of his life titled A Life of Make Believe: From Paralysis to Hollywood, and went into detail about his struggle with poliomyelitis, which left him paralyzed for nine months. His struggles with that condition and the fact that he never recovered full use of his left arm would lead to him becoming a mentor to other actors who were dealing with disabilities, and he will be missed by all those he helped along the way.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.