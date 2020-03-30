Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Appears on Vegan Billboard

Academy Award-winning Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is lending his star power and his face to a new ad campaign from L.A. Animal Save and Animal Alliance Network encouraging people to “save animals, go vegan.” An image of the actor reaching out to a pig during one of his previous vigils outside a meat processing plant is featured on billboards for the campaign located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and near the Farmer John slaughterhouse.

In addition to Phoenix’s billboard, the ad campaign also features bus stop benches with messages suggesting “choose kindness, go vegan” and “the truth about bacon”, each featuring images of animals. Phoenix is well-known for his efforts as an animal rights activist. Not only did he advocate for veganism in his Oscar acceptance speech back in February, but the actor left the awards after his win, choosing instead to attend a vigil outside a meat processing plant.

“Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry. I’ve seen it for what it is, so I have to be here,” Phoenix told vlogger Jane Velez-Mitchell at the time. “We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants, and it’s a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that.”

The vigils at Los Angeles area slaughterhouses have temporarily been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, though L.A. Animal Save founder Amy Jean Davis expressed gratitude for Phoenix’s participation in the ad campaign, thank him for “reminding us that our individual and collective voices are powerful.”

“At a time of enormous challenges, we are reminded that our individual actions also have enormous impact,” Davis said in a statement. We can choose compassion every day by going vegan, for all sentient beings, for the environment, for the health of our families and communities. I am profoundly grateful to Joaquin for reminding us that our individual and collective voices are powerful, and that each of us has this potential impact.”

The billboard is just the latest of Phoenix’s efforts regarding animal rights. In January, Phoenix was arrested during a protest on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. after giving a speech at the Fire Drill Friday event. In his speech he asked attendees to reevaluate their stances on consuming meat and dairy products. Phoenix himself has been vegan nearly his entire life.